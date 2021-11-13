Tennessee Lose Starting WR Against Georgia

Tennessee wide receiver JaVonta Payton exited the game against Georgia with an apparent upper-body injury in the first quarter, and the Mississippi State transfer will not return.

Payton had one catch for eight yards before leaving the game and an almost 31-yard touchdown catch in which he was pass interfered.

Vols junior wideout Ramel Keyton has seen action in Payton's absence, catching two passes for 20 yards in the first quarter and change.

Payton's Vols currently lead the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs 10-7 with 12 minutes remaining in the first half.

Payton had previously caught a touchdown pass in four of the last five matchups, including a 75-yard catch and run on play one last week against Kentucky.