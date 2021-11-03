Tennessee OL Davis Nominated For Burlsworth Trophy

Less than two weeks after making his first start at the University of Tennessee, third-year offensive lineman Dayne Davis has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy.

The Burlsworth Trophy is an award given annually to the most outstanding football player in America, who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.

Currently in his third year with the program, Davis enrolled at Tennessee in 2019 as a preferred walk-on before earning a scholarship in December 2020. The 6-7, 325-pound tackle has played in all eight games this season, seeing action on 223 offensive snaps and allowing just four pressures. The Bluff City, Tennessee, native came off the bench and played a season-high 80 snaps against No. 13 Ole Miss on Oct. 16, helping the Vols produce 467 total yards. The next week at Alabama, Davis made his first career start, playing 57 snaps without allowing a pressure or a sack, according to a press release from Tennessee.

Davis quickly caught the attention of Tennessee’s staff this spring, and he has continued to be a key piece in the offensive line rotation this fall. With the status of Cade Mays still in question for Saturday night’s game against Kentucky, Davis will once again be a pivotal player for Tennessee’s offense.

The two most notable players to win the win the award has been Baker Mayfield and Hunter Renfrow. The only other Tennessee Volunteer to be nominated for the award was Nick Reveis in 2010.

The Vols are set to battle the Wildcats at 7 pm ET on Saturday night in Lexington.