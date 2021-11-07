Tennessee Opens as 21-Point Underdogs Against Georgia

Now that Kentucky is in the past, up next for the Vols is a date with Georgia in Knoxville, and Tennessee opens the week as three touchdown underdogs

Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) enters Week 11 as the No. 1 team in the nation, and the Volunteers will have the luxury of hosting the Bulldogs in Knoxville on Saturday.

Tennessee enters Week 11 having just knocked off No. 18 ranked Kentucky in a 45-42 shootout in Lexington. The win brings the Vols to a 5-4, 3-3 SEC record.

Although Tennessee football has loads of momentum heading into the Georgia game, the Bulldogs have shown zero signs of slowing down, and Georgia begins the week as three touchdown favorites against Tennessee according to Circa Sports.

(See tweet below)

After covering against Kentucky, the Vols are 4-4 on the year against the spread, and the Bulldogs are 6-3.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.