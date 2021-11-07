Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Tennessee Opens as 21-Point Underdogs Against Georgia

    Now that Kentucky is in the past, up next for the Vols is a date with Georgia in Knoxville, and Tennessee opens the week as three touchdown underdogs
    Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) enters Week 11 as the No. 1 team in the nation, and the Volunteers will have the luxury of hosting the Bulldogs in Knoxville on Saturday. 

    Tennessee enters Week 11 having just knocked off No. 18 ranked Kentucky in a 45-42 shootout in Lexington. The win brings the Vols to a 5-4, 3-3 SEC record. 

    Although Tennessee football has loads of momentum heading into the Georgia game, the Bulldogs have shown zero signs of slowing down, and Georgia begins the week as three touchdown favorites against Tennessee according to Circa Sports.

    After covering against Kentucky, the Vols are 4-4 on the year against the spread, and the Bulldogs are 6-3. 

