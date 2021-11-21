Tennessee Opens Final Week of Regular Season as Enormous Favorites Over Vanderbilt

With Tennessee blowing out South Alabama in Week 12, the Vols officially are eligible for a bowl game in Josh Heupel's first year as head coach.

Coming off of the win, Tennessee will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in Neyland Stadium to close out the regular season in rivalry week.

Tennessee enters the matchup against the in-state rival as a massive 31-point favorite, according to Circa Sports.

Tennessee covered the spread last week against South Alabama, as the line ended at 27.5 and the Vols won by a whopping 46 points.

On the year, the Vols and the Commodores are 5-6 against the spread, so one of the SEC Tennessee teams will end the season with a .500 record against the spread.

Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt this Saturday, November 27, at 3:45 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium with hopes to end the year 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Vanderbilt currently sits at 2-9 with a 0-7 SEC record.