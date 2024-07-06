Tennessee QB, Nico Iamaleava Given GREAT Heisman Trophy Odds
Head coach Josh Heupel is entering year four in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers have seen quite the turnaround under Heupel, due in large part to his offensive output throughout the first three seasons. Though, the 2023 season was a bit of a downtick in terms of production on the offensive side of the football, which most would attribute to the performance at the quarterback position from Joe Milton.
It was undoubtedly a drop off in terms of performance from Hendon Hooker to Milton. Something the offense witnessed and experienced en route to a (9-4) season. However, there's tremendous hope in Knoxville for the 2024 season all because of one uber-talented young man.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava started the first game of his collegiate career in the Citrus Bowl against a top-10-ranked defense in the form of the Iowa Hawkeyes. It wasn't exactly a home opener against UTC like he will get this August. It was a tough first start, and Iamaleave performed admirably en route to a win. The anticipation for the 2024 season as a full-time starter has plenty of anticipation building. So much so, Iamaleava has the fifth-best odds of winning the Heisman in 2024.
Heisman Trophy Odds Courtesy of FanDuel
- Carson Beck, Georgia - +750
- Quinn Ewers, Texas - +900
- Dillon Gabriel, Oregon +1000
- Will Howard, Ohio State +1300
- Nico Iamaleave, Tennessee +1500
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.