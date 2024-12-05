Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
Tennessee football's Dylan Sampson earns SEC Player of the Year honors despite Doak Walker snub.
Tennessee football running back Dylan Sampson has been named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY after a stellar 2024 season in which he amassed 1,485 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. Sampson's electrifying performances not only made him the top rusher in the SEC but also one of the most dynamic offensive players in the nation.
The award comes as a testament to Sampson's impact on the field. Week after week, he provided the Volunteers with explosive plays and consistent production, solidifying his place as the cornerstone of Tennessee’s offense. His 1,485 rushing yards led the SEC by a comfortable margin, and his 22 rushing touchdowns were also the most in the conference.
Despite his dominance, Sampson faced a surprising snub when he was not named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top running back. The omission raised eyebrows across the college football landscape, considering his numbers in the SEC. In voting for USA TODAY’s SEC Player of the Year, Sampson received overwhelming support, securing 11 of the 16 total votes.
Sampson’s season has been one for the history books, and while the Doak Walker Award remains out of reach, his impact on the 2024 college football season is undeniable. As Tennessee looks ahead to the playoffs they will continue to rely on Sampson heavily to carry their running game.
