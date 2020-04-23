Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Tennessee Volunteers 2020 NFL Draft Live Thread

Volunteer Country Staff

The NFL Draft is upon us! It has been weeks without any kind of sports, but for the next three days we will have the opportunity to talk ball and react to NFL Draft Picks. This live blog will automatically be updated by the main Sports Illustrated page with content on each pick, and the VR2 on SI staff will be here to react and talk picks with you for each day of the draft. We will see where the Tennessee prospects fall, but as it stands Darrell Taylor is likely to make an early appearance on Day 2. There is some rumors swirling that he could keep even higher! 

Be sure to start the conversation early by sharing your NFL fandom, and who you want to see taken in tonight's first round by your team!

If you are not familiar with how the virtual draft will work, this video from MMBQ Senior Reporter Albert Breer will cover everything you need to know! Enjoy, and we look forward to talking with each of you! 

9:30 AM EST- CBS releases final three-round mock draft. Darrell Taylor is once again linked to the Buffalo Bills and the 86th overall pick. 

Comments (7)
No. 1-5
Bassmaster_vol
Bassmaster_vol

I just want the Titans to draft JJ

Matthew Ray
Matthew Ray

Editor

Well Jerry Jones is drafting at home, alone. This could get interesting for the cowboys

Garren C
Garren C

Would really like to see my Broncos snag Jeudy. They would probably have to move up to do so but you could pair Jeudy along with Fant and Sutton. Definitely helps Lock grow into the QB the Broncos have been searching for.

David_May
David_May

I can see a couple different scenarios playing out for the Titans at 29. GM Jon Robinson has said that he’s open to trading down for the right price. I don’t expect to see a trade up. If I had to guess, I would say that we don’t see the Titans draft tonight. They might want to pick up a 4th rounder that they’re missing right now. If they do draft somebody tonight, I would look at somebody like CB Jeff Gladney out of TCU or OL Isiah Wilson out of Georgia. Both are big needs for the Titans heading into this season. Another name to watch is DL Marlon Davidson out Auburn.

Matthew Ray
Matthew Ray

Editor

My Cowboys pick 17th, and I fully expect and want them to take LSU CB Kristian Fulton. I believe he is a top 10 guy in any other draft and changes the whole outlook of the secondary in Dallas.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 4-18-20

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Where Things Stand with USC QB Transfer JT Daniels and Tennessee

A deep dive into the transfer or JT Daniels and Tennessee

Matthew Ray

by

Matthew Ray

Tyler Byrd Talks Transitions at Tennessee and Overall Experience on Rocky Top

Tyler Byrd Talks Transitions at Tennessee and Overall Experience on Rocky Top

Matthew Ray

by

Bassmaster_vol

Watch: On This Date, Eric Berry Begins his NFL Journey

A look back at Eric Berry's NFL career and his draft selection

Matthew Ray

What to Expect from The 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

A deep dive into What to Expect from The 2020 Virtual NFL Draft

Matthew Ray

Grant Williams Latest to Crash Tennessee Class

Former Vol Grant Williams is the latest to participate in Tennessee's Classroom Crash.

Brandon Martin

Watch: Darrell Taylor Talks NFL Draft, Time at Tennessee with Vol Network's Kasey Funderburg

Watch: Darrell Taylor Talks NFL Draft, Time at Tennessee with Vol Network's Kasey Funderburg

Matthew Ray

Florida DB Devin Moore 'excited' about Vols Offer, Updates Recruitment

2020 DB Devin Moore talks recruitment, Vols, and more

Dale Dowden

Position Preview: Who Will Step Up for the Vols at Tight End in 2020?

A deep dive into the 2020 Tennessee tight ends room

Matthew Ray

2021 Four-Star ATH Kollie Had Been 'Waiting On' Tennessee Offer Amid Recruiting Surge

2021 four-star athlete Prince Kollie talks Tennessee and recruitment

Matthew Ray

by

voldomination