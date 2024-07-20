Tennessee Volunteer Commits Hint Towards Surprise News for Vols Football
The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a bit of a tear on the recruitment trail as of late. The Vols have landed 4-star wide receiver Travis Smith Jr and 4-star linebacker Christian Gass in just the last few weeks on the trail. The Vols have yet another target, 4-star safety LaGonza Hayward is set to make his college announcement Saturday, July 27th as well.
The Vols appear to be the leader at the moment for Hayward as well alongside South Carolina and Georgia. Though as Volunteer fans wait to see the announcement from Hayward, several current commits have alluded to a "surprise commitment" prior to the 27th potentially from Hayward.
The Vols already have 18 commits in the 2025 recruiting class to date with a little over four months to go until signing day.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class:
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Travis Smith, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Nic Moore, OL
- Douglas Utu, OL
- Jayden Loftin, EDGE
- Mariyon Dye, EDGE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Charles House, DL
- Christian Gass, LB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tre Poteat, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.