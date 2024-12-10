Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee wide receiver Chas Nimrod has entered the transfer portal.
In this story:
The NCAA transfer portal has officially opened and players all around college football are starting to make their decisions. Those announcements have now started to hit the Tennessee Volunteers as wide receiver Chas Nimrod has entered his name into the transfer portal.
Nimrod had 29 catches for 315 yards and touchdown this season for the Volunteers. He has been on the roster since 2022 and is a former four-star recruit. He spent the majority of his time at Tennessee as a reserve wide receiver and a member on special teams.
Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Portal:
- Chas Nimrod, WR
- Jordan Matthews, DB
- Jalen Smith, LB
- Kaleb Webb, WR
- Khalifa Keith, RB
- Vysen Lang, OL
