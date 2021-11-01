Josh Heupel Comments On Harrison Bailey’s Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

Last Wednesday, former five-star quarterback Harrison Bailey entered the transfer portal. After intensive conversations with Tennessee's staff in the days prior, Bailey's name was interested on Wednesday afternoon, allowing him to get a jump on other quarterbacks who are certain to enter the transfer portal later this year. The decision, which was not easy for Bailey and his family, left Tennessee with only two scholarship quarterbacks in Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III.

During Monday's media availability, Josh Heupel's first opportunity to comment publicly about this, the Volunteers Head Coach talked about Bailey's decision and timing to enter the transfer portal.

"Harrison's been a really good teammate inside of our program from the time that I've gotten in here," Heupel said. "In some ways, disappointed (about) the timing of when he makes his decision."

"It's a different era in college athletics with the transfer portal over the last couple of years," Heupel continued. "Because of who he is and what he's been about, I love both the person and the player, and wish him a ton of success as he moves on."

Since entering the transfer portal, Bailey has already heard from over 20 Division 1 schools, according to a source close to the situation, and he has options within the SEC, BIG Ten, Pac 12, and ACC currently.

Below is Bailey’s profile from Tennessee:

Played in six games and started the final three games of the year in debut season ... Threw for at least one touchdown in each of his final three games ... Completed 48-of-68 passes for 578 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions … Completion percentage of 70.6 was tops on the team … Started the season finale vs. No. 5 Texas A&M (12/19), completing all six of his pass attempts for 85 yards and a touchdown ... Started his second straight game and set career highs in completions (14), passing yards (207) and passing touchdowns (two) in first career win at Vanderbilt (12/12) ... Made his first career start in loss to No. 6 Florida (12/5) ... Completed 14-of-21 passes for 111 yards and threw his first career touchdown pass against the Gators ... Played the final two drives at No. 23 Auburn (11/21), leading the Vols down the field for a touchdown on his first drive and finishing the game 7-of-10 for 86 yards ... Played the final two drives at Arkansas (11/7), completing 6-of-9 passes for 65 yards with two interceptions ... Made collegiate debut vs. Kentucky (10/17), seeing action for one drive in the fourth quarter ... Completed one pass for 24 yards against the Wildcats.