Tennessee Volunteers Punter Jackson Ross Thanks Nico Iamaleava For Boring Start to Season
Tennessee Volunteers star punter Jackson Ross thanks Volunteers Quarterback Nico Imaleava for making his last couple weeks boring.
On Ross’s Instagram account earlier today the Australian born punter cracked a joke saying “Boring few weeks,@nico_Imaleava8 👍” poking fun at the fact that Ross hasn’t been needed much these last couple weeks due to Tennessee absolutely lighting it up on offense.
The Volunteers have scored 120 combined points over their first two games this season Nico Iamaleava the star quarterback for the Volunteers has thrown for 525 yards and five touchdowns while star running back Dylan Sampson has had 256 yards and five touchdowns. Ross has only been needed twice this season with 66 total yards an average of 33 yards per punt and his longest punt being 43 yards.
The Australia born ambidextrous punter enters his third season and second year starting with the Volunteers he averaged 42.2 yards per punt in his 15 games last seasons and even though he hasn’t been used much to start this season many people will agree when he does get a chance and is needed he will be able to get it done for Volunteers.
