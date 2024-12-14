Tennessee Volunteers Running Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon plans to enter the transfer portal.
Tennessee running back Cameron Seldon plans to enter the transfer portal.
The NCAA transfer portal has officially opened and players all around college football are starting to make their decisions. Those announcements have already started to hit the Tennessee Volunteers. The transfer portal window opened up on Dec. 9 and will remain open until Dec. 28. After that, the next available window for players to enter isn't until the end of April.
The latest name to enter the portal for Tennessee is running back Cameron Seldon. This past season, he rushed for 118 yards, a touchdown and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. The sophomore was part of the 2023 recruiting class for the Volunteers and saw action in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2023.
Tennessee Volunteers Transfer Portal:
- Nathan Leacock, WR
- Chas Nimrod, WR
- Jordan Matthews, DB
- Jalen Smith, LB
- Kaleb Webb, WR
- Luke Shouse, TE
- Khalifa Keith, RB
- Vysen Lang, OL
- Cameron Seldon, RB
- Ryan Damron, QB
