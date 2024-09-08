Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Shoot Up Rankings in Latest AP Poll

Where Tennessee sit in the latest release of the college football AP poll rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel runs onto the field with his team during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel runs onto the field with his team during the first quarter against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Where Tennessee sit in the latest release of the college football AP poll rankings.

The Tennessee Volunteers picked up a massive win in week two action as they defeated the NC State Wolfpack by a final score of 51-10. NC State was ranked heading into the matchup and the Volunteers dominated the whole way through. It bolstered Tennessee's resume and it has them looking like one of the better teams in college football.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava finished the day with 211 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions but running back Dylan Sampson was the true star of the show. He finished the game with 132 rushing yards, two touchdowns and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. The Volunteers look to have returned to their high powered offensive centric form this season under Josh Heupel and it has them in a good spot in the latest release of the AP poll college football rankings.

Latest AP Poll Rankings:

  1. Georgia
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Missouri
  7. Tennessee
  8. Penn State
  9. Oregon
  10. Miami
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Kansas State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Michigan
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Louisville
  20. Arizona
  21. Iowa State
  22. Clemson
  23. Nebraska
  24. Boston College
  25. Northern Illinois

The Tennessee Volunteers will play Kent State at home in week three at 7:45 PM on SEC Network before they begin their conference slate for the 2024 college football season. Their firs conference game is against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football