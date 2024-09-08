Tennessee Volunteers Shoot Up Rankings in Latest AP Poll
Where Tennessee sit in the latest release of the college football AP poll rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers picked up a massive win in week two action as they defeated the NC State Wolfpack by a final score of 51-10. NC State was ranked heading into the matchup and the Volunteers dominated the whole way through. It bolstered Tennessee's resume and it has them looking like one of the better teams in college football.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava finished the day with 211 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions but running back Dylan Sampson was the true star of the show. He finished the game with 132 rushing yards, two touchdowns and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. The Volunteers look to have returned to their high powered offensive centric form this season under Josh Heupel and it has them in a good spot in the latest release of the AP poll college football rankings.
Latest AP Poll Rankings:
- Georgia
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Miami
- USC
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Louisville
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Boston College
- Northern Illinois
The Tennessee Volunteers will play Kent State at home in week three at 7:45 PM on SEC Network before they begin their conference slate for the 2024 college football season. Their firs conference game is against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Previews Matchup vs NC State
- Tennessee Volunteers Look Like True College Football Contenders
- Josh Heupel Updates Tennessee Injury Report - Rickey Gibson Available vs NC State
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.