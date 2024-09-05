Tennessee Volunteers vc NC State Wolfpack Score Predictions
Score predictions for the week two ranked matchup between Tennessee and North Carolina State.
The No. 14 ranked Tennessee Volunteers will be in Charlotte, North Carolina this weekend to take on the No. 24 ranked NC State Wolfpact in the Duke's Mayo Classic. Tennessee is a 7.5-point favorite against NC State, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 61.5 points for the game.
As Saturday night's Top-25 matchup approaches, here are our score predictions.
Tennessee vs NC State Score Predictions
Jonathan Williams: Tennessee 35, NC State 24
I think this game really boils down to which offense can create the most explosives and which defense can limit the explosives the best. Tennessee has its explosive weapons in Dont'e Thornton and quarterback Nico Iamaleava while the wolfpack brings running Jordan Waters and wide receiver Kevin Concepcion. I think NC State is going to struggle to defend and keep up with Tennessee's offense and it leaves them in a tough spot fighting from behind throughout the entire football game. Volunteers pick up a massive win in week one.
Evan Crowell: Tennessee 38, NC State 24
The Volunteers may not have the advantage from an experience standpoint at the quarterback position, after all, Nico Iamaleava is making just his third career start while Grayson McCall makes his 43 collegiate start on Saturday night. Though there's little to no doubt the Vols have the better quarterback. This game will come down to whether or not NC State can limit the Vols explosive plays in both the run game and through the air while also avoiding turnovers themselves. Tennessee dominates the explosive battle, and forces two critical turnovers from McCall to secure a multi-touchdown victory.
Blake Schowalter: Tennessee 45, NC State 17
The Wolfpack began their season with a shaky 38-21 victory over FCS opponent Western Carolina. Despite the win, the Wolfpack exposed significant defensive weaknesses, giving up 241 passing yards and 120 on the ground. An elite offense such as Tennessee is likely to pose major challenges for NC State. Saturday's game looks like a prime opportunity for Nico Iamaleava and the Volunteers to make a statement. With Tennessee’s explosive offense paired with a strong defensive unit, the Wolfpack will have a difficult time putting together a victory.
