Tennessee vs Alabama Kickoff Time Announced
The kickoff time for Alabama vs Tennessee has been announced.
The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off of a road loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks this past weekend. A tough one to swallow as Tennessee had a chance to score in the closing seconds of the game, but failed to reach the end zone despite being within striking distance. Now the program is focused on playing the Florida Gators this weekend, but some major news dropped on Monday involved the Volunteers' week eight game.
Tennessee will be playing host to the Alabama Crimson Tide that week and the kickoff time has been announced for 3:30 PM ET. Georgia vs Texas will be the other primetime game to follow at 7:30 PM. This is a major matchup as both teams now have a loss. It also is a premiere matchup knowing what happened the last time Alabama made the trip up to Knoxville. Tennessee pulled off the upset and had a historic post game celebration in Neyland Stadium that resulted in the goal post being toted out of the stadium.
Alabama vs Tennessee was already labeled as one of the biggest matchups of the entire college football season before the year even started, and now there are major playoff implications for the ranked matchup in just a couple of weeks.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.