Tennessee vs Alabama Official Injury Report

While Tennessee and Alabama both took care of business last week against Florida and South Carolina, it's now put all of the attention on this week's highly anticipated matchup between the Volunteers and Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide will be making the trip up to Neyland Stadium this season. Both teams have losses on the year in games that they feel as if they should have won.
The last time Alabama came to Tennessee was when one of the most chaotic matchups ever unfolded. The two teams took the game down to the wire and it resulted in the Volunteers pulling off the upset and one of the biggest celebrations in college football history unfolded. Alabama got the best of Tennessee last year at home and it's expected to be another close one between the two this year.
Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- Keenan Pili, LB, Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB, Out
- Cameron Seldon, RB, Questionable
- Lance Heard, Probable
Alabama:
- Cayden Jones, LB, Out
- Yhonzae Pierre, LB, Questionable
- Domani Jackson, DB, Probable
- Kendrick Law, WR, Probable
- Kobe Prentice, WR, Probable
