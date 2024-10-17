Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Alabama Official Injury Report

The official injury report for the Tennessee vs Alabama matchup has been released.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during a game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during a game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
While Tennessee and Alabama both took care of business last week against Florida and South Carolina, it's now put all of the attention on this week's highly anticipated matchup between the Volunteers and Crimson Tide. The Crimson Tide will be making the trip up to Neyland Stadium this season. Both teams have losses on the year in games that they feel as if they should have won.

The last time Alabama came to Tennessee was when one of the most chaotic matchups ever unfolded. The two teams took the game down to the wire and it resulted in the Volunteers pulling off the upset and one of the biggest celebrations in college football history unfolded. Alabama got the best of Tennessee last year at home and it's expected to be another close one between the two this year.

Tennessee vs Alabama Injury Report

Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- Keenan Pili, LB, Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB, Out
- Cameron Seldon, RB, Questionable
- Lance Heard, Probable

Alabama:
- Cayden Jones, LB, Out
- Yhonzae Pierre, LB, Questionable
- Domani Jackson, DB, Probable
- Kendrick Law, WR, Probable
- Kobe Prentice, WR, Probable

