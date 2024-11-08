Tennessee vs Georgia Betting Odds: Volunteers More than Touchdown Underdog
The Tennessee vs Georgia betting odds have been released and the Volunteers are listed as more than a touchdown underdog.
The Tennessee Volunteers have to face off against Mississippi State this weekend but right after that they will be making the trip down to Athens, Georgia to play the other Bulldogs. Tennessee has not beaten Kirby and Georgia since 2016 and this year's match up is setting up to be a big one as expected.
The last time Tennessee traveled to Georgia, they were ranked as the No. 1 team in the country behind quarterback Hendon Hooker and the high-powered Tennessee offense. Georgia went on to defeat the Volunteers by mutliple scores en route to their second straight national title. This year both teams are ranked inside of the top-10 once again, and early signs point to Georgia being a pretty decent favorite over the Volunteers.
Tennessee vs Georgia Betting Odds:
According to Fan Duel, Georgia is a 8.5-point favorite over the Volunteers. The over/udner is set at 52.5 points. Since 2017, Tennessee has not kept this matchup within eight points a single time.
