Tennessee vs Georgia Injury Report Released: What's Nico Iamaleava's Injury Status?
The official injury report for Tennessee vs Georgia has been released. What's Nico Iamaleava's status?
The Tennessee Volunteers took care of business this past weekend against Mississippi State. Now they are tasked with playing Georgia this next weekend, who took a loss to Ole Miss on the road. It's a game with high stakes as Georgia cannot afford another loss if they want to make the playoff and Tennessee can't afford one if they want to still control their own destiny and potentially play in the SEC Championship game.
The biggest news leading into this matchup is the status of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava. He left the Mississippi State game with an injury and did not return and his availability for Saturday has been left open for discussion. Some have already claimed that Iamaleava won't play Saturday while head coach Josh Heupel continues to remain very optimistic. Well, here is what his status was on the official injury report:
Tennessee vs Georgia Injury Report:
Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB: Out
- Keenan Pili, LB: Out
- Edwin Spillman, LB: Out
- DeSean Bishop, RB: Out
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR: Questionable
- Nico Iamaleava, QB: Questionable
- Vysen Lang, OL: Questionable
Georgia:
- Roderick Robinson, RB: Out
- Branson Robinson, RB: Out
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL: Out
- Trevor Etienne, RB: Quetsionable
- Anthony Evans III, WR: Questionable
- Cash Jones, RB: Questionable
- Micah Morris, OL: Questionable
