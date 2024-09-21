Tennessee vs Oklahoma Score, Live Updates
Follow along with live updates ahead of kickoff and during the game between Tennessee and Oklahoma.
The Tennessee vs Oklahoma game is the biggest of the weekend and college gameday is on site for the conference matchup. This is the Oklahoma Sooners' first SEC football game since joining the conference and this is head coach Josh Heupel's first return to Norman, Oklahoma since he was a coach for the program.
According to Draft Kings, Tennessee is listed as a 7-point favorite over Oklahoma. The Sooners have not been a touchdown underdog at home since 1998 against Texas Tech and a ranked Sooners team has not been more than a 4-point underdog since at least 1978.
Tennessee vs Oklahoma Injury Report:
Tennessee:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB, Out
- John Slaughter, DB, Out
- Shamurad Umarov, OL, Out
- Lance Heard, OL, Out
- William Wright, DB, Probable
- Ben Bolton, LB, Probable
- William Satterwhite, OL, Probable
Oklahoma:
- Jayden Gibson, WR, Out
- Jalil Farooq, WR, Out
- Gentry Williams, DB, Out
- Geirean Hatchett, OL, Out
- Desan McCullough, LB, Out
- Kade McIntyre, TE, Probable
- Branson Hickman, OL, Questionable
- Jake Taylor, OL, Questionable
- Nic Anderson, WR, Probable
- Andrel Anthony, WR, Probable
- Kendrel Dolby, DB, Probable
- Troy Everett, OL, Probable
How to Watch Tennessee vs Oklahoma:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 19th, 2024.
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ABC
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
