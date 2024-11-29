Tennessee vs Vanderbilt - Latest on Injury Report
The Tennessee Volunteers head to Nashville, Tennessee this weekend to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in hopes of solidifying their spot among the 12 College Football Playoff members. The Volunteers are currently ranked in the No. 8 spot ahead of the final weekend of the regular season. With no chance to play in the SEC Championship, this is their final matchup before selection Sunday.
According to ESPN's College Football Playoff Predictor, if the Vols win Saturday, they have a 97% chance of making the 2024 CFP.
Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Injury Report
Tennessee Volunteers
- Jourdan Thomas, DB - OUT
- Keenan Pili, LB - OUT
- Vysen Lang, OT - OUT
- Cole Harrison, TE - OUT
- Christian Charles, DB - Questionable
- Jordan Ross, DL - Questionable
- Jackson Lampley, OT - Questionable
Vanderbilt Commodores
- Dariyan Wiley, WR - OUT
- Zaylin Wood, DL - OUT
- Mark Davis, CB - OUT
- AJ Newberry, RB - OUT
- Boubacar Diakite, EDGE - OUT
- Grayson Morgan, OL - OUT
- Bradley Mann, DL - OUT
- Prince Kollie, LB - Questionable
- Christian James - DL - Questionable
