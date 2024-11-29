Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt - Latest on Injury Report

Jan 1, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8), offensive lineman Ollie Lane (78) and offensive lineman Jackson Lampley (75) celebrate a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers head to Nashville, Tennessee this weekend to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in hopes of solidifying their spot among the 12 College Football Playoff members. The Volunteers are currently ranked in the No. 8 spot ahead of the final weekend of the regular season. With no chance to play in the SEC Championship, this is their final matchup before selection Sunday.

According to ESPN's College Football Playoff Predictor, if the Vols win Saturday, they have a 97% chance of making the 2024 CFP.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Injury Report

Tennessee Volunteers

  • Jourdan Thomas, DB - OUT
  • Keenan Pili, LB - OUT
  • Vysen Lang, OT - OUT
  • Cole Harrison, TE - OUT
  • Christian Charles, DB - Questionable
  • Jordan Ross, DL - Questionable
  • Jackson Lampley, OT - Questionable

Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Dariyan Wiley, WR - OUT
  • Zaylin Wood, DL - OUT
  • Mark Davis, CB - OUT
  • AJ Newberry, RB - OUT
  • Boubacar Diakite, EDGE - OUT
  • Grayson Morgan, OL - OUT
  • Bradley Mann, DL - OUT
  • Prince Kollie, LB - Questionable
  • Christian James - DL - Questionable

