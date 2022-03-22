Tennessee’s Newcomers Making Strong Collective Impression With Josh Heupel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Heupel didn’t want to single anyone out.

He said it wouldn’t be fair, having only gone through a single day of spring practice to this point.

Still, when asked about the leadership within Tennessee’s “ton of new guys” — 14 early enrollees included — he heaped praise toward transfers and freshmen alike.

“Man, I’ll tell you, for new guys coming into the building, they are as mature and have handled themselves about as well as any group that I’ve ever been around,” Heupel said. “They’ve done a great job of competing, they’ve done a great job of helping each other out.”

Has that camaraderie carried onto the field, too?

In short: yes.

“They have a really good understanding of what we’re doing,” Heupel said. “I’m really proud of what they were able to do today, blending into what we’re doing offensively and defensively, special teams.”

Tayven Jackson was the most notable newcomer of the day, as the 4-star quarterback out of Indiana won 28 straight high school games leading into a state championship to cap his high school career.

But the Vols also had a new face — with a familiar name — under center: Navy Shuler, son of former Vol great Heath Shuler.

The former Appalachian State quarterback transferred in this offseason, and he rocked his dad’s old number, 21, inside Anderson Training Center.

Tennessee saw solid performances from Marquarius “Squirrel” White and Kaleb Webb at wide receiver Tuesday, while Justin Williams impressed at running back.

UCF transfer Charlie Browder put his 6’7” frame to use in Alex Golesh’s tight end group, and former Nebraska standout Jackson Hannah integrated well at linebacker.

Finally, Addison Nichols and Mo Clipper both carved plenty of reps under Glen Elarbee with the offensive line this morning.

Altogether, Tennessee’s newcomers are fittingly nicely into the puzzle that Josh Heupel is building for 2022.

And that fit, more than anything, is what left Heupel raving.

“It shows the purpose in which they worked here leading up to today,” he said. “It’s a group that we feel physically, their talent, has a great chance to grow and develop during spring ball — but also put themselves in a position during training camp to earn playing time.”