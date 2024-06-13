Top Target WR, Joel Wyatt visits Tennessee Football
2026 four-star wide receiver Joel Wyatt (Bell Buckle, TN) visited the Vols on Sunday.
Joel Wyatt, a four-star wide receiver from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, TN, visited the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday after receiving an offer from the Vols in May. Ranked as the No. 16 wide receiver in the country by On3 Industry, Wyatt reportedly enjoyed his visit and looks forward to returning to Rocky Top for a game this season.
The Tennessee native possesses all the physical attributes to become an elite Power-5 wide receiver. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 195 pounds, with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Wyatt is a formidable opponent for any defender. On tape, Wyatt exhibits impressive run-after-the-catch ability, using his speed and physicality to run past or even through defenders. Additionally, Wyatt demonstrates the ability to climb the ladder against opposing defenders, creating numerous opportunities for big plays down the field.
Wyatt has received offers from 12 schools, with Vanderbilt and Tennessee emerging as early frontrunners. Kentucky and Ole Miss are also heavily in the mix.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Antoni Kade Aguon Ogumoro, OL
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
