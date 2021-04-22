Trio Of Milton Prospects Set to Visit Tennessee For Orange and White Game

Milton High School (Ga.) is home to some of the nation's most coveted prospects, including priority 2022 Tennessee Vols targets Jordan McDonald and Maurice Clipper, as well as elite defensive lineman Lebbeus '"LT" Overton in the 2023 class.

The group of coveted prospects are set to visit Tennessee for this weekend's spring game, according McDonald.

McDonald has already set an official visit with the Vols for June, but this weekend's visit will serve as his first opportunity to see Tennessee and get a look at how things run under Josh Heupel's new staff, who have prioritized him since taking the job.

"They are telling me I am a priority for them," McDonald told VR2 on SI in March. "They really want to see me and build a strong relationship with me, and whenever I can get on campus (once visits open), they want to get me there and show me a lot of love and show they are here for not only my recruitment but my full academic status, and everything. It means a lot to me. I spoke to a lot of them when they were at UCF, and then they transferred over to Tennessee, and that love still stayed there. It showed there is a strong relationship between the staff and me. It shows there is a real bond there, and it's not just something fake."

Clipper's recruitment has exploded of late, and Tennessee has been squarely in the mix since.

"They give you a really warm welcome," Clipper told VR2 on SI about Tennessee in March. "They do a good job of showing you everything, like with Virginia Tech; I enjoyed the zooms I have done with both of those schools."

"I would say they are really open about stuff, they are family-oriented, and they make you feel like you are at home. They do a good job of that, too," he added about Tennessee's staff.

Overton's recruitment is one that has not been quiet, as he is currently rated the number one overall recruit in the 2023 class. While, he has a list of heavy-hitters involved, he will have a chance to take in what Tennessee and Rodney Garner can offer him on the defensive line this weekend.

All accounts in Overton's recruitment suggests he will be meticulous in making his decision. His father is a former assistant athletic director at Alabama and the current athletic director at Kennesaw State. Overton's recruitment has been handled correctly at every turn to this point, and it should not change anytime soon.

SI All-American's Brian Smith wrote about Overton following an impressive performance at the Atlanta Under Armour Camp.

"There was quite a bit of hype regarding Overton coming into Under Armour, and he’s certainly a great prospect that’s earned his reputation. On the hoof, he surpasses the eye test with ease. In drills, he changed direction extremely well, and showed good flexibility. During his one-on-one reps, Overton proved he’s an intelligent player. He made a great underneath club-rip move during the first match up. Immediately after, he countered his first move by going outside the offensive tackle by using a slap move to knock down the offensive tackle’s hands. There’s a bright future ahead for young Mr. Overton."