Trio of Vols Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

Cory Sanning

Tennessee continues to pile up postseason recognition.

UT’s freshman trio of linebacker Henry To’o To’o and offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright earned SEC All-Freshman honors, the conference announced through a release on Thursday.

All three appeared in double-digit games for the Vols this season, helping Tennessee rebound from a 1-4 start to earn the program’s first bowl game appearance since 2016.

To’o To’o started in 11 of 12 games this season, ranking third on the team in total tackles (64). He also added three quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, fumble recovery and 5.0 tackles for loss.

Appearing in an identical amount of games, Morris became the first true freshman to start on the offensive line during a season-opener since teammate Trey Smith in 2017.

Both are the only two UT offensive linemen to accomplish such a feat in three decades.

Wright appeared in 10 games at right tackle for the Vols this season, making seven starts. Both he and Morris were major contributors during Tennessee’s 526-yard performance against Missouri on Nov. 23.

It marks the most UT freshmen to receive the honor in the same season since 2014.

Tennessee heads into its Jan. 2 showdown against Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on a five-game win streak. Overall, the Vols won six of their final seven games, including wins over South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Morris and To’o To’o were also named Freshman All-American by 247Sports while Eric Gray and Jaylen McCollough earned National All-Freshmen honorable mentions from Pro Football Focus’s College staff.

Comments

Football

COMMUNITY

Davis Tallies 1,000th Career Point as No. 23 Tennessee Routs Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee forward Rennia Davis tallied crossed the 1,000-point mark for her career as the 23rd-ranked Lady Vols throttled Colorado State on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Tennessee coach Kellie Harper postgame vs. Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Kellie Harper addressed reporters on Wednesday following the Lady Vols' 79-41 win over Colorado State at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VIDEO: Horston, Davis, Massengill postgame vs. Colorado State

Cory Sanning

Tennessee players Jordan Horston, Rennia Davis and Jazmine Massengill met with the media following UT's 79-41 win over Colorado State on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Addresses the Media

Cory Sanning

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with reporters on Tuesday ahead of UT's matchup with No. 13 Memphis on Saturday.

Barnes Discusses Memphis Rivalry, Respect for Hardaway Ahead of Matchup with 13th-Ranked Tigers

Cory Sanning

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes discussed his respect for Penny Hardaway as well as UT's rivalry with Memphis ahead of the Vols' matchup with the Tigers.

Tennessee to Take on Indiana in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Cory Sanning

According to a release from the SEC, Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols are heading to Jacksonville for a matchup with Indiana in the Gator Bowl

Looking Back at Lane Kiffin’s Brief Tenure at Tennessee

Cory Sanning

Lane Kiffin is back in the SEC after agreeing to become Ole Miss’s next head coach. Let’s take a look back at his lone year in Knoxville.

Ranking Tennessee Football’s Five Biggest Wins in 2019

Cory Sanning

Tennessee football picked up quite a few memorable wins on its way to a bow game appearance. Cory Sanning ranks UT’s five most exhilarating wins of the regular season.

BREAKING: SEC Announces Half-Game Suspension for Tennessee Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings

Cory Sanning

Tennessee will be without its leading receiver for the opening half of the Vols' first bowl game under Jeremy Pruitt.

'In Those Moments, I Get in a Zone': Turner Recalls Final Shot vs. VCU

Cory Sanning

Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner is no stranger when it comes to hitting big shots, and he proved that once again on Saturday.