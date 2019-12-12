Trio of Vols Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

Tennessee continues to pile up postseason recognition.

UT’s freshman trio of linebacker Henry To’o To’o and offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright earned SEC All-Freshman honors, the conference announced through a release on Thursday.

All three appeared in double-digit games for the Vols this season, helping Tennessee rebound from a 1-4 start to earn the program’s first bowl game appearance since 2016.

To’o To’o started in 11 of 12 games this season, ranking third on the team in total tackles (64). He also added three quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, fumble recovery and 5.0 tackles for loss.

Appearing in an identical amount of games, Morris became the first true freshman to start on the offensive line during a season-opener since teammate Trey Smith in 2017.

Both are the only two UT offensive linemen to accomplish such a feat in three decades.

Wright appeared in 10 games at right tackle for the Vols this season, making seven starts. Both he and Morris were major contributors during Tennessee’s 526-yard performance against Missouri on Nov. 23.

It marks the most UT freshmen to receive the honor in the same season since 2014.

Tennessee heads into its Jan. 2 showdown against Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on a five-game win streak. Overall, the Vols won six of their final seven games, including wins over South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Morris and To’o To’o were also named Freshman All-American by 247Sports while Eric Gray and Jaylen McCollough earned National All-Freshmen honorable mentions from Pro Football Focus’s College staff.