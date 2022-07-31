Skip to main content

Veteran Transfer Portal RB Visiting Vols

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

News broke earlier today that Len'Neth Whitehead would miss all of the 2022 season with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The injury occurred a couple of weeks back for Whitehead, which has allowed Tennessee the opportunity to vet guys remaining in the transfer portal. Former Clemson and West Virginia running back Lyn-J Dixon is currently touring campus with his family and is checking the Vols out on a visit one day before the start of fall camp. 

During his time at Clemson, Dixon played in 41 games, carrying the ball 218 times for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns. An impressive feat, considering most of that time was spent backing up eventual first-rounder Travis Etienne. 

Dixon appeared to be ready to carve out a role in West Virginia's offense this spring before he entered the transfer portal again. 

Tennessee currently only has four running backs on scholarship, so the addition would likely be much welcomed, if everything checks out between the two parties during the visit. 

Dixon was previously committed to Tennessee as a member of the 2017 recruiting class before eventually signing with Clemson in the end. He has played at a high level of football for the bulk of his career, including garnering significant carries in the national championship game and working alongside Travis Etienne. 

Tennessee begins fall camp tomorrow, so the process will likely have to move quickly for him to be a factor in the running back room, if Tennessee ends up being his final destination. His experience with pass protection should certainly help him along versus the younger players.  

