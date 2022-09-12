VFL Derek Barnett Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Former Tennessee standout Derek Barnett has suffered a season-ending ACL injury, according to multiple reports.

Barnett's production dipped in his fifth NFL season as he only registered two sacks for the Philadephia Eagles leading to speculation his time in the city of Brotherly Love was likely coming to an end.

However, he signed a two-year deal with this off-season, and he was once again in the factoring into the Eagle front-seven lineup before suffering the season-ending injury.

Over the course of his NFL career, all which has been spent in Philly, Barnett has combined for 147.5 tackles and 21.5 sacks.

He was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, following a stellar career at Tennessee, where he become the program's all-time sack leader.

Barnett still has another year on his contract, so he will look to rehab and get healthy before heading into another contract season with the franchise.

