Skip to main content

VFL Derek Barnett Suffers Season-Ending Injury

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Tennessee standout Derek Barnett has suffered a season-ending ACL injury, according to multiple reports. 

Barnett's production dipped in his fifth NFL season as he only registered two sacks for the Philadephia Eagles leading to speculation his time in the city of Brotherly Love was likely coming to an end. 

However, he signed a two-year deal with this off-season, and he was once again in the factoring into the Eagle front-seven lineup before suffering the season-ending injury. 

Over the course of his NFL career, all which has been spent in Philly, Barnett has combined for 147.5 tackles and 21.5 sacks. 

He was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, following a stellar career at Tennessee, where he become the program's all-time sack leader. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barnett still has another year on his contract, so he will look to rehab and get healthy before heading into another contract season with the franchise. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

IMG_8332
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media to Kickoff Akron Week

By Jack Foster
USATSI_16828545_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Announced for Tennessee-Florida

By Matt Ray
C29A04B3-326F-4A93-8019-36AEECB854C7
Football

Hendon Hooker Tabbed With SEC Honors Following Performance at Pitt

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19020557
Football

How Tennessee's 2022 Opponents Fared in Week Two

By Eric Woods
USATSI_19023677_168390308_lowres
Football

A Look at How Tennessee's Freshmen, Transfers Fared Against Pitt

By Eric Woods
IMG_6098
Football

Vols LB Beasley 'A Different Player' to Start 2022

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19023190_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Open as Massive Favorite Against Akron

By Matt Ray
0108DA34-D9D5-4D01-BC4B-155FEE329399
Football

Tennessee Vols Move Up in Polls After OT Thriller

By Matt Ray