VFL Palmer Listed as NFL's Top Under-The-Radar Breakout Player

Josh Palmer brought plenty of excitement to Tennessee fans during his time on Rocky Top. The versatile receiver's career came to an end on Rocky Top when he opted for the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected with the 77th overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now, heading into his second season, Palmer has been tabbed as the top breakout player by River McCown on ESPN.

"By the end of the season Palmer began getting starts," McCown wrote. "He had three touchdowns in the last five weeks of Los Angeles' season as Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler missed some time. Palmer wasn't physically dominating, but he had a knack for doing work at the catch point. The extremely exciting part is that Palmer is dialed into one of the best offenses in the NFL…Palmer has also already earned his quarterback's confidence."

Palmer continues to catch the attention of his coaches early on in preseason camp, as offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi had plenty of good things to say about him earlier this week.

“He’s a guy that jumped out early to us. I think he keeps getting better and more confident," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Palmer following last Thursday's training camp practice. "Especially your first year, as the offense gets installed, there’s a volume aspect that can be overwhelming to a rookie. I think that part, he’s through that hurdle, so that he can really just go out and play fast. He looked really good yesterday. I’ll watch the film today. He’s another guy, we keep saying this, that I think we can get involved more.”

Palmer caught 33 of his 49 targets last season for 353 yards and four touchdowns. He will look to expand his role behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams heading into 2022.