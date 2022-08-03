Skip to main content

VFL Palmer Listed as NFL's Top Under-The-Radar Breakout Player

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Josh Palmer brought plenty of excitement to Tennessee fans during his time on Rocky Top. The versatile receiver's career came to an end on Rocky Top when he opted for the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected with the 77th overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Now, heading into his second season, Palmer has been tabbed as the top breakout player by River McCown on ESPN. 

"By the end of the season Palmer began getting starts," McCown wrote. "He had three touchdowns in the last five weeks of Los Angeles' season as Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler missed some time. Palmer wasn't physically dominating, but he had a knack for doing work at the catch point. The extremely exciting part is that Palmer is dialed into one of the best offenses in the NFL…Palmer has also already earned his quarterback's confidence."

Palmer continues to catch the attention of his coaches early on in preseason camp, as offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi had plenty of good things to say about him earlier this week. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He’s a guy that jumped out early to us. I think he keeps getting better and more confident," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of Palmer following last Thursday's training camp practice. "Especially your first year, as the offense gets installed, there’s a volume aspect that can be overwhelming to a rookie. I think that part, he’s through that hurdle, so that he can really just go out and play fast. He looked really good yesterday. I’ll watch the film today. He’s another guy, we keep saying this, that I think we can get involved more.”

Palmer caught 33 of his 49 targets last season for 353 yards and four touchdowns. He will look to expand his role behind Keenan Allen and Mike Williams heading into 2022. 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

USATSI_15245832_168390308_lowres
Football

Impact Report: Vols Add Much Needed Presence in Veteran RB Dixon

By Matt Ray21 minutes ago
USATSI_13904176_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Vols Add Veteran Transfer RB Dixon

By Matt Ray5 hours ago
Joey Halzle
Football

Everything Joey Halzle Said About Tennessee's Quarterbacks on Tuesday

By Matt Ray17 hours ago
USATSI_18805559_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Freshman RB Dylan Sampson Talks With Media For First Time

By Matt Ray17 hours ago
USATSI_17948318_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Freshman RB Justin Williams-Thomas Talks With Media Following Practice No.2 of Fall Camp

By Matt Ray18 hours ago
_10_8152
Baseball

Breaking: Vols Reliever to Return for Final Season

By Jack Foster19 hours ago
USATSI_18805575_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols Speedy Wideout Squirrel White Garnering Early Praise in Preseason Camp

By Matt RayAug 2, 2022 1:54 PM EDT
0938D41D-A512-41E4-9A69-80D52A2DE9A4
Football

Watch: Vols Hit Practice Field For Day 2 of Fall Camp

By Matt RayAug 2, 2022 9:57 AM EDT