Vols’ Season Defined by Abilty to Overcome Adversity

If there was one word that defined Tennessee football’s fortunes for the last decade, it would be adversity.

The Vols faced countless uphill battles since 2010, hitting perhaps one of their lowest points as a program to start the 2019 regular season.

Jeremy Pruitt said it best following UT’s shocking 23-22 comeback victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Thursday: the Vols just find a way.

“We owned who we were and worked hard to improve,” Pruitt said. “And I think that says a whole lot about our assistant coaches, everybody associated in our program, and the players on our team.”

His summed it up best before passing the question off to the game’s Most Valuable Player, Eric Gray, who was seated to his right.

“You know, no quitters on that team.”

Tennessee has plenty of reason to quite after its opening five games.

The Vols were 1-4 at that point, having dropped their opening two home games to the likes of Georgia State and BYU respectively. During that stretch, UT blew a game in which it had a 99.6 percent chance of winning.

Pruitt and co. reached a new low when Tennessee traveled to Gainesville on Sept. 21 and suffered a 34-3 beatdown at the hands of rival Florida.

Guarantano had arguably the worst half of his career, with the Vols making the decision to go with true freshman Brian Maurer to start the second. From the outside, it seemed that all hope for a step forward in year two under Pruitt was lost.

Not within the inner sanctions of the Anderson Training Center, however.

Gray all but confirmed that as he addressed reporters following Tennessee’s win on Thursday.

“Earlier in the season he brought us all in after a game and said we're going to turn it around after this,” Gray said. “This is the last time we're going to turn it around, and we all bought in.”

For many of UT’s seniors, it marked the final game of their collegiate careers.

The Vols will no longer have the services of the likes of Jauan Jennings, Daniel Bituli, Darrell Taylor and Nigel Warrior, making the win that much sweeter.

On offense, tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson also partook in his final game, receiving a chunk of targets through the air early.

It's the dependability of veterans like that that ultimately pushed Tennessee over the hump.

“You can count on them, they have character. They represent the university and themselves, their family in the right way,” Pruitt said. “They're really, really good football players, and we're going to miss them.”

The group of 13 seniors ultimately embodies what this version of the Vols is all about.

As a team, Tennessee knows no quit. That was apparent throughout the final eight games of the season. Just when fortunes appeared to be at their absolute worse, UT found a way to get back on track.

That is why Pruitt feels that this group will be etched into his memory for a lifetime.

“I'll never forget them because they hung in there when they didn't have to,” Pruitt said. “They hung in there when it wasn't easy to do, which says a whole lot about them.”