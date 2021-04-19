Vols Appear Set to Add Michigan Transfer QB Joe Milton

Tennessee is set to add another QB to their room with Michigan QB transfer Joe Milton set to join the Vols.

Milton is active in Tennessee’s student directory, as first reported by Volquest

Milton has already visited Tennessee for at least a couple of days this Spring. If he does end up at Tennessee, this adds further question to the status of Kaidon Salter’s future with the Vols.

Below is a look at Milton’s bio from Michigan:

CAREER HIGHS



Passing



• Attempts: 51 - vs. Michigan State (Oct. 31, 2020)



• Completions: 32 - vs. Michigan State (Oct. 31, 2020)



• Yards: 344 - at Indiana (Nov. 7, 2020)



• TDs: 3 - at Indiana (Nov. 7, 2020)



• Long: 52 - at Indiana (Nov. 7, 2020)





Rushing



• Attempts: 12 - vs. Michigan State (Oct. 31, 2020)



• Yards: 59 - vs. Michigan State (Oct. 31, 2020)



• TDs: 1, 3x - at Minnesota (Oct. 24, 2020)



• Long: 23, 2x - at Minnesota (Oct. 24, 2020)

At Michigan



• Three-year letterman (2018-19-20)



• Co-recipient of the 2018 Team's

Scout Team Player of the Year Award (Offense)



• Appeared in 14 games with five starts





Junior (2020)



• Appeared in all six games with five starts under center; completed 80-of-141 pass attempts for 1,077 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions to earn his third varsity letter



• In the first start of his career at Minnesota (Oct. 24), completed 15-of-22 pass attempts for 225 yards with one touchdown, and added eight rushes for 58 years and a score



• Completed 32-of-51 passes for 300 yards against Michigan State (Oct. 31) with 59 yards added on the ground

• Went 18-of-34 passing for 344 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions at Indiana (Nov. 7), including a 52-yard connection, his longest



• Threw two interceptions on 9-of-19 passing against Wisconsin (Nov. 14), and added 15 yards on the ground



• Started at Rutgers (Nov. 21) and went 5-of-12 passing for 89 yards



• Completed 1-of-3 pass attempts in relief action against Penn State (Nov. 28)

Sophomore (2019)



• Appeared in four games at quarterback; completed 3-of-7 pass attempts for 59 yards with one touchdown and ran five times for 16 yards to earn his second varsity letter



• Ran once for nine yards in relief action against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31)



• At Wisconsin (Sept. 21), rushed twice for six yards



• Set career-highs on 3-of-4 passing for 59 yards and a touchdown to Giles Jackson against Rutgers (Sept. 28), and ran for a one-yard score



• Saw snaps under center against Notre Dame (Oct. 26)





Freshman (2018)



• Earned his first varsity letter



• Appeared in four games at quarterback; completed three-of-four passes for 58 yards and rushed seven times for 31 yards and one touchdown to earn his first varsity letter



• Co-recipient of the Team's Scout Team Player of the Year Award (Offense)



• Twice named Offensive Scout Team Player of the Week; once for his role in preparing the defense for Western Michigan and once shared the honor after preparing the defense for Penn State



• Made his U-M debut against Wisconsin (Oct. 13) in prime time, and carried the ball twice for 22 yards



• Played snaps at quarterback at Rutgers (Nov. 10)



• Played at Ohio State (Nov. 24) and completed 2-of-3 pass attempts for 45 yards with an interception, including a 43-yard connection to Nico Collins, and also ran once for four yards



• Played against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A peach Bowl (Dec. 29), running once for 11 yards and throwing one complete pass for 13 yards



Prep

• Attended Olympia High School (2018) coached by Kyle Hayes



• Comes from the same high school as Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois

Key Statistics



• Completed 90-of-188 passes for 1,317 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions as a senior; ran the ball 59 times for 262 yards and scored five rushing TDs



• Threw for 1,543 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior in 2016, completing 82-of-178 pass attempts; added three touchdowns on the ground



• As a sophomore in 2015, completed 88-of-183 passes for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns while scoring three rushing touchdowns