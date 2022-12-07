Vols DE Byron Young Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

According to a social media post from the Reese's Senior Bowl, veteran Tennessee defensive end Byron Young has accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Should Young follow through with the decision to play in the Senior Bowl, it will ultimately mean his time on Rocky Top is over. The Senior Bowl will be played on February 4th in Mobile, Alabama.

Young has been a rising star since arriving in Knoxville. He totaled 80 tackles, including 10.5 sacks and an interception over the past two seasons.

Young has been on the radar of NFL teams all off-season and likely projects as a day two pick. He was recently rated No.10 by Mel Kiper Jr. among best available edge rushers.

Young has yet to formally announce a decision, but he did go through Senior Day festivities against Missouri.

