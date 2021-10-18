Vols 'Definitely A Top School' For Peach State LB Ford After Ole Miss Visit

2023 Calvary Day School (Ga.) Linebacker Troy Ford Jr. has become one of the highly sought-after prospects in the South East in recent months, and he was recently on Rocky Top to take in the Vols game against Ole Miss.

The 6'1, 235lbs prospect already holds offers from multiple Power Five schools, which has allowed him to enjoy his early recruitment.

It has been amazing so far," Ford Jr. said of the recruiting process. "I have had a lot of schools show me love. My recruitment really started sophomore year when I got an offer from Georgia Tech, and it has skyrocketed since. It is a blessing to have all of these schools hitting me up."

The process picked up even more speed when September 1st rolled around, and Ford Jr. started hearing from schools that had not yet offered but wanted to let him know they had interest in him.

"There were some big schools like Georgia and others," he said about any surprise schools reaching out on September 1st. "I started talking to them, Oregon, Tennessee started following me that day, and I started talking to them."

The message from all of the coaches was clear and to the point.

"How explosive I am," Ford Jr. said of what coaches are telling him about his game. "That is the one thing like that is what every coach tells me when they talk to me. They like how explosive I am when I come off the line, how violent I am, and how versatile I am because I have played many positions in my high school career already. They say they see me more as a middle or outside linebacker."

The Vols offered Ford Jr. shortly after the September 1st recruiting period opened up, and their message was similar.

"They said they really like how explosive I am, " he said about the message from the Vols. "They think I fit their scheme for what they try to do with their backers. They said I could come from depth, or I can go play in pass coverage, so they would really like to have me there."

The Peach State standout had a chance to visit Knoxville for Saturday night's wild environment, and the Vols are firmly in the picture for him after the trip.

"The thing that stood out to me the most for me was before the Vol Walk a bunch of us walked down and as the recruits are going down, and everybody is lined up and they start cheering for me and telling me, 'come to Tennessee,' I thought that was a really special moment."

During the game, he had a chance to see if he could fit in the scheme like the Tennessee staff has been pitching to him.

"Oh yeah, I seen a lot of the stuff they are doing with the backers in blitzes as pass coverage, and they are very in tune with the defense," Ford Jr. added about if he saw a fit in the Tennessee defense. "I feel like they were a very vital part against the Ole Miss offense because they have some great players over there. "

"It means a lot because for me, if I was to go there, I would not just be sitting there because I know their rotation will be great because their backers are running so much," he added about the possibilty of playing in a defense that relies so much on versatile linebackers. "I feel like I would definitely get a chance to show all of my talents at more than just one position."

The visit to Knoxville made a strong impression on him, and he will continue to keep a close eye on what they are doing.

"They are definitely one of my top schools," he said. "I really liked it up there; the atmosphere, the coaches, and where it is at like the location of it. I really liked flying their and seeing the mountains. It is a really beautiful place to be at."

Ford Jr. has no decision timeline in mind, but he knows what he is looking for in a school.

"The main thing is that they care about their players and are very family-oriented," he said. "Another thing is it doesn't have to be really close, but I want to be close enough to where my family can come up there and visit and see me whenever they want to."

So with a ways to go in his process, what should people know about Troy Ford, Jr.? When asked this question, the answer was simple.

"I just try to be the best person I can be, no matter the situation I am in," Ford Jr. said. "Then on the field, I just want to give people reason to be scared of me."

Below is a look at his highlight film: