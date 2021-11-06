Vols Final Injury Report for Kentucky Game

The Tennessee Volunteers have had to deal with multiple injuries over the course of the season, ranging from several offensive line absences to highly touted transfer linebacker Juwan Mitchell sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury.

Now, after the Vols have had a week to rest, Kentucky will face quite possibly the healthiest Tennessee team all year in Lexington, as this week's injury report features a lot more INs than OUTs.

Personnel Notes

After Harrison Bailey went into the transfer portal last week, Josh Heupel was tasked with finding a third-string quarterback, and it appears he has moved Gaston Moore into the role. Moore was a walk-on from Heupel's time at UCF that transferred to Tennessee earlier this year.

Tennessee INs and OUTs

Hendon Hooker (IN)- The Vols starting QB has dealt with a couple of nagging injuries this season, and he was a late decision ahead of Alabama, but he is a full-go for tonight's game against Kentucky as he is currently going through pre-game warmups with no brace on his knee

Cooper Mays (IN)- Tennessee's starting center has missed multiple games this season due to injury, but he is available for Tennessee tonight.

Cade Mays (IN)- Mays was ruled out of the Alabama game, which dealt a serious blow to Tennessee's offensive line, but he will be available tonight and should slide back into his left tackle position. This will be a boost as Tennessee will look for an early push against Kentucky's stout, four-man front.

Alontae Taylor (IN)- Taylor has dealt with several small, nagging injuries over the last few weeks, but he is available and expected to start at cornerback for Tennessee tonight.

Warren Burrell (IN)- Burrell missed Tennessee's road game against Alabama two weeks ago with an undisclosed injury, but he is with Tennessee on the road, and he will available for tonight's game.

Kingston Harris (OUT)- Harris has not been available for the Vols since suffering a knee injury against Tennessee Tech. It does not appear that he will be available tonight.

Tiyon Evans (IN)- Evans has dealt with a nagging ankle injury for weeks, but he gritted out a tough performance against Alabama a couple of weeks ago. He is available for Tennessee tonight and will join Jabari Small in the Tennessee backfield.

Christian Charles (OUT)- Charles left the first start of his career against Missouri with an upper-body injury, and he has not returned for the Vols yet. He has not been with the team in pre-game warmups, which likely means that he is a scratch for tonight's road game.

LaTrell Bumphus (OUT)- Bumphus did not make the trip due to undisclosed reasons.

Elijah Simmons (IN)- Simmons tweaked his knee against Florida, and he did not make an appearance until later in the game against Missouri, which resulted in him once again leaving the contest. He missed last week's matchup against Alabama, but he is with the team tonight in Lexington and will be available. It remains to be seen if he will resume his role as the starting nose tackle.

Doneiko Slaughter (IN)- Slaughter missed back-to-back weeks before returning to the lineup against Alabama, and he is available for Tennessee tonight.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell (OUT)- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

Juwan Mitchell (OUT)- Mitchell is out for the season following a season-ending shoulder surgery earlier in the week.

K'Rojhn Calbert (OUT)- Calbert is sidelined with a serious bicep injury, but Josh Heupel indicates that he could return later in the season