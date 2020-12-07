FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Vols Kicker Cimaglia Opts-Out of 2020 Season

Tennessee's season is nearing its conclusion, and they are going to be without Brent Cimaglia for the rest of the way. 

Cimaglia stated on Twitter: Volnation, First and foremost I want to thank volnation for the support this season. It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to opt our for the remainder of the season. It has take some time to come to this conclusion, however my focus is to work on my mental well-being and physical health. Due to many hardships and strruggles within the program, it is my best interest to take this additional time to rehabilitate ongoing injuries. I look forward to giving my best in the future."

Cimaglia will have an extra year of eligibility to come back and that is the expectation has had injury related struggles this year going just 5-9 on field goal attempts.  

Jeremy Pruitt said, "he feels it will put him in a better place to come back next year. My expectation is that he will be back next year."

Pruitt says Paxton Brooks will handle the duty the rest of the way. 

