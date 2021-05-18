Vols Land Auburn Transfer DB Kamal Hadden

Tennessee has been extremely active in the transfer portal in the recent weeks, and they have made another key addition today, by adding Auburn transfer DB Kamal Hadden.

Hadden just announced the news on his social media.

Hadden signed with Gus Malzahn’s staff in December before entering the transfer portal after going through the spring under Brian Harsin’s new Auburn staff.

His Auburn profile states: “Tenacious defensive back with a strong upside … totaled 21 tackles, 8 PBU, 3 forced fumbles in 2019 for the Independence CC Pirates … ESPN and 24/7 rate him a top five prospect at corner … two-year starter for Coach Corey Parker at River Rouge High … all-conference as a senior for the 10-1 Panthers … also a basketball letterman.”



"I think you are managing your roster case by case," Josh Heupel said last week of how he has handled which players he has brought in. "There are certain positions where you feel; whether they have one year or multiple years, you need to feel that position with a player who comes in and has the potential to play immediately and make an immediate impact inside of your program."

Hadden, if eligible, would provide an immediate impact to Tennessee’s cornerback room, which is low on depth at this time. As an inter-conference transfer, Tennessee will have to wait and see if the league adopts the NCAA legislation for the one-time transfer.

It would appear the Vols feel confident in this, as do many other coaches across the county, and Josh Heupel is following the MO of many other coaches by grabbing whatever is necessary in the portal to address team needs.

"It really is a case-by-case basis," Heupel concluded in last week’s interview with 99.1 The Sports Animal. "You are trying to manage your roster to be successful this year but also grow with the program and continue to make strides as we get deeper into our program."