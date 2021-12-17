Vols LB to Return For Super Senior Season

With Covid restrictions in 2020 granting all athletes an extra year of eligibility, many seniors across the country will have another opportunity to play an additional season. A handful of Tennessee seniors such as Hendon Hooker and Jerome Carvin are looking to take advantage of this. The list grows today with the announcement that starting linebacker Solon Page will be back with the Vols for the 2022 season.

“I will definitely be back in 2022,” Page III told the local media today.

Solon Page has spent most of his career as a special teams contributor at Tennessee, but that all changed this past season. Due to departures via the transfer portal, Page was essentially thrown into the fire as a starting linebacker for what was a thin unit depth-wise. He finished the 2021 season with 38 tackles in 3 starts, including a pick-six against Tennessee Tech.

This is good news for the Tennessee coaching staff that is trying to rebuild a defense that performed much better than most expected in 2021 but still wasn’t on par with what they want to be on that side. The linebacker room was going to be very young going into the 2022 season, with Jeremy Banks, Aaron Beasley, and Juwan Mitchell being the only upperclassmen on the roster; The latter of that group only played in 2 games last season due to injury. Page will bring an extra experienced leader to that linebacker room for a talented group of young guys to learn behind.