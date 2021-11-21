Key Vols OL Exits South Alabama Game Early With Apparent Injury

Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays has dealt with injuries throughout this season, and in the first drive against South Alabama, the narrative continues.

Mays went down with an apparent lower-body injury for Tennessee just as they crossed the 50-yard-line on their first drive. He was helped off by trainers and went to the locker room on crutches. Mays has since come back out of the locker room but is sitting on the bench with no pads on.

Dayne Davis replaced the hometown native at right tackle, something the sophomore has done a few times already this season.

Mays has been crucial in protecting Hendon Hooker and leading the way for running backs, as the senior has won weekly SEC honors two times this year.

While crutches are not a promising sign, this story will be updated if any additional negative or positive information becomes available.

Tennessee eventually scored on their first drive courtesy a Jabari Small one-yard scoring run, and the Vols still lead 7-0 with eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.

