Vols OC Alex Golesh Discusses Tennessee's Offense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

No.15 Tennessee's offense will look to correct some issues and get back on track against Akron this Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh discussed the offense and more. You can watch the session in the video above.

Tennessee opened as a 50-point favorite against Akron ahead of Saturday night's contest. The Vols will look to improve to 3-0 on the season before opening up conference play against Florida on September 24th.

