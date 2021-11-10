Vols QB Hendon Hooker Announces Scripture Book for Athletes

Hendon Hooker has often talked about how important his faith and family are to him on his football journey. He grew up the son of a high-profile quarterback, and Hendon has always loved the game of football, but when you hear him talk, it is apparent how much he puts into his faith and family.

With name, image, and likeness opportunities now the center of the college football world, the Tennessee quarterback announced his latest initiative on Twitter earlier today.

Along with his brother, Alston Hooker, Hendon announced the launch of a scripture book for athletes. It will be tailored more to young athletes as it is a comic book style, but the duo is using it to share their favorite scriptures with other athletes as they go on their journey.

Alston is also a quarterback at the collegiate level, and he is currently on the roster at North Carolina A&T, where their father became a legendary quarterback.

The book is now available for pre-order at www.hookedonsports.org/

Below is what the website states the book's purpose is:

"These are some of our families favorite scriptures to use to stay encouraged while battling the roller coaster events of what life can bring. These few scriptures will give athletes or anyone a foundation of God's word to live in their hearts. We encourage you to read them repeatedly until they become an extension of your daily conversation as you pursue what you love."

The veteran signal-caller is currently having one of the best statistical seasons that a Tennessee quarterback has had in recent memory. He has landed himself on multiple award watchlists with his play, including the Davey O'Brien award, for which he is a semi-finalist.

Hooker has throw for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He has carried the ball for another 457 yards and four touchdowns. He will lead Tennessee against their toughest opponent yet on Saturday when top-ranked Georgia comes to Knoxville for a 3:30 pm ET kickoff on the SEC Network.