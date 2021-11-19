Vols RB Coach Reportedly Removes Name From Consideration for Head Coaching Position

Earlier this month, Akron made the decision to fire Tom Arth after the Zips fell to 2-7 on the season. Since the job has been open, there has been no shortage of names discussed behind the scenes.

According to one of Sports Illustrated’s network partner sites, FootballScoop, Tennessee Head Coach Jerry Mack has removed his name from consideration for the job. However, John Brice reports that Mack was considered a top candidate.

It should come as no surprise that Mack is drawing interest given his impressive track record as both an assistant and head coach.

Mack experienced a high level of success at North Carolina Central for four seasons as the head coach, after which he would have a successful stint as offensive coordinator at Rice before joining Josh Heupel’s inaugural staff in Knoxville.

Mack has been a phenomenal asset to Josh Heupel in year on the field and on the recruiting trail. His extensive ties to Memphis and surrounding areas have opened many doors for the Vols, and he currently has them trending towards landing four-star running back Justin Williams out of East Paulding (Ga.).

While the Vols may have dodged a bullet for the time being, as this coaching carousel projects to be as wild as any in recent memory, they will likely have to fend off other suitors that are sure to come calling for Mack, as it is likely he will get looks to be a Power Five Coordinator and group of five Head Coach.

Mack is currently on a $400,000 annual salary contract that is set to run through January 31, 2023. Tennessee very well could choose to act swiftly and re-structure Mack’s deal with the two years left.