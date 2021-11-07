Vols Will Be Without Offensive Starter for Remainder of Kentucky Contest

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren took the bulk of the snaps at the tight end position in the first half, and he was a big factor in the Vols offense with his blocking ability on the edge.

Late in the half, Warren caught a touchdown strike right up the seam from Hendon Hooker to tie the game at 21, but on the Vols last drive of the half, Warren went to the locker room and came back out of the tunnel holding his shoulder pads and helmets. He has not returned to the field in the second half, and it appears his night is done as he is on the sideline with a hoodie on and no shoulder pads or helmet. There has been no indication of what Warren's injury is.

Tennessee will turn to Princeton Fant at the position along with Hunter Salmon and Miles Campbell if needed, although the Vols are looking to redshirt Campbell unless there is an emergency situation.

Kentucky currently leads Tennessee 28-24 in the third quarter with less than ten minutes remaining.