Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Recruiting Updates, Tennessee-Georgia Preview

Host Jack Foster is joined by Volunteer Country lead publisher Matt Ray for the first time in a while to discuss the latest on recruiting, going into depth on the likes of Walter Nolen, DeMario Tolan, Zahquan Frazier and more! Jack and Matt also discuss what Georgia brings to the table when they come to Knoxville this weekend and what Tennessee needs to do to contend with the No. 1 team in the country.

*NOTE*: VR2 on SI is NOW Volunteer Country on SI. Jack and Matt go into detail on the name change at the beginning of the pod.

The full VC on SI podcast is below:

