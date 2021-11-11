Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Volunteer Country on SI Podcast: Recruiting Updates, Tennessee-Georgia Preview

    Jack Foster and Matt Ray return for another Volunteer Country on SI podcast to talk the latest on recruiting and preview Tennessee-Georgia
    Author:

    Host Jack Foster is joined by Volunteer Country lead publisher Matt Ray for the first time in a while to discuss the latest on recruiting, going into depth on the likes of Walter Nolen, DeMario Tolan, Zahquan Frazier and more! Jack and Matt also discuss what Georgia brings to the table when they come to Knoxville this weekend and what Tennessee needs to do to contend with the No. 1 team in the country. 

    *NOTE*: VR2 on SI is NOW Volunteer Country on SI. Jack and Matt go into detail on the name change at the beginning of the pod.

    The full VC on SI podcast is below: 

    Matt's Walter Nolen exclusive can be found here.

