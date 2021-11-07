Watch: Alontae Taylor Talks Pick Six, Hard Fought Win in Post-Game Press Conference

In Tennessee's 45-42 win against Kentucky on the road, one of the most significant plays of the evening was an Alontae Taylor pick six in the third quarter. The play gave the Vols a 10-point leading was a massive contribution to Tennessee eventually winning on the road.

Following the thriller, Taylor spoke to the media regarding his touchdown, the significance of avenging last year's loss against Kentucky, being on the field for over three-fourths of the game and more. Taylor's full post-game media availability is above.

