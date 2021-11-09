Publish date:
Watch: Alontae Taylor Talks to Media in Monday Press Conference
The Vols' senior cornerback addressed the media on Monday, talking cookies, jumping with Josh Heupel, his pick six, Georgia and more.
Tennessee's senior cornerback Alontae Taylor delivered his first career pick six against Kentucky on Saturday night, and, in a 45-42 win, Taylor's play proved to be one of the defining moments of the Vols' win.
During Monday's press conference, Taylor reflected on his game-changing play and also touched on Josh Heupel's jumping ability, cookies, Georgia and more.
Taylor's full Monday availability is above.