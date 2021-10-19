    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Assistant Coahes Mack, Martinez Meet with Media on Tuesday

    Tennessee's running backs coach Jerry Mack and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez met with the media on Tuesday to rehash Tennessee-Ole Miss and discuss Alabama week
    Author:

    Now that it is Alabama week for Tennessee, the Vols will attempt to move past the wild, chaotic Ole Miss game and put their focus on the vaunted Crimson Tide squad. 

    However, with so much to go over with Tennessee-Ole Miss, Tennessee assistant coaches Jerry Mack and Willie Martinez not only discussed prep for the Tide's defense and star quarterback Bryce Young, but also went over key parts of their position groups performances from the Week 7 matchup. 

    Both Mack and Martinez' availabilities from Tuesday can be watched below, with Mack's coming first and Martinez after. 

     

    Mack and Martinez will head down to Tuscaloosa with the Vols to take on Alabama on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

    IMG_4614
    Football

    Watch: Assistant Coahes Mack, Martinez Meet with Media on Tuesday

    44 seconds ago
    1DA4A1A3-15A5-4B22-9F28-D8F2E56212D9
    Women's Basketball

    Lady Vols Ranked in Preseason AP Top 25

    24 minutes ago
    D80EA39F-35B8-446D-BE5D-0D06A3CBABA6
    Football

    Vols Offensive Line Recognized on Midseason Honor Roll

    1 hour ago
    B45BAB46-EB78-4E02-9F6A-BC2AB3F319F5
    Football

    Vols 'Definitely A Top School' For Peach State LB Ford After Ole Miss Visit

    Oct 18, 2021
    IMG_4566
    Football

    Watch: Pair of Vols Speak with Media in Monday's Press Conference

    Oct 18, 2021
    IMG_5179
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for First Time in Alabama Week

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16973628_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Just In: SEC Fines Tennessee For Chaotic Ending Against Ole Miss

    Oct 18, 2021
    8F3B43F8-90EC-40D4-AD31-74A23F6C1418
    Men's Basketball

    Tennessee Basketball Ranked in AP Preseason Top 25

    Oct 18, 2021