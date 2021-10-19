Watch: Assistant Coahes Mack, Martinez Meet with Media on Tuesday

Now that it is Alabama week for Tennessee, the Vols will attempt to move past the wild, chaotic Ole Miss game and put their focus on the vaunted Crimson Tide squad.

However, with so much to go over with Tennessee-Ole Miss, Tennessee assistant coaches Jerry Mack and Willie Martinez not only discussed prep for the Tide's defense and star quarterback Bryce Young, but also went over key parts of their position groups performances from the Week 7 matchup.

Both Mack and Martinez' availabilities from Tuesday can be watched below, with Mack's coming first and Martinez after.

Mack and Martinez will head down to Tuscaloosa with the Vols to take on Alabama on Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m. ET.