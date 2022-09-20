Skip to main content

Watch: Brian Jean-Mary Discusses Juwan Mitchell's Season Debut and More Ahead of Florida

Tennessee Football linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary met with the media in a press conference setting on Tuesday to discuss what he's seen out of the linebacker room two weeks into the season.

Most recently, former Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell made his season debut in orange on Saturday, looking spry and finally one hundred percent healthy. 

Jean-Mary discussed Mitchell, freshman Elijah Herring, Jeremy Banks, Aaron Beasley and more on Tuesday. 

His entire press conference can be watched above. 

