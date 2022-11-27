Skip to main content

Watch: Dee Williams Fakes Injury in Hilarious Touchdown Celebration

Dee Williams provided a spark for the Vols by taking a punt return 73 yards to the house for a touchdown on Saturday night against Vanderbilt. 

The touchdown was the Vols' third and last of the first half, giving Tennessee a commanding 21-0 lead over their rival. 

While the touchdown was incredible from the JuCo product, arguably the best part of the entire play was Williams' touchdown celebration. 

Williams fooled everyone, outside his teammates, when faking a hamstring injury during his celebration. 

The all-time touchdown celebration that displayed tremendous timing from Williams and Jimmy Holiday can be watched below. 

