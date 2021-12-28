Watch: Former Vols WR Patterson Saves the Day for a Young Fan

The holiday season is upon us and many are in the giving spirit, including former Tennessee Volunteer standout wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson.

The former Vol displayed that quality for a young fan by going above and beyond the call of duty.

It is evident that it did not take long for the "Volunteer spirit" to become a part of Patterson's everyday life.

A young fan was near the tunnel and was highly upset that she did not get a football just as her brother did. The former Tennessee standout and now Atlanta Falcon stepped in to help the situation.

Many Vol fans remember the play making ability of the coveted standout wide receiver, but these off-field instances have always been a staple of his game. Patterson had a rare mix of size, speed, and overall athletic ability, his memory is edged into the minds of many members of Vol Nation alike.

Patterson now is a do-it-all type player for the Falcons as he lines up at wide receiver, running back, and also returns on special teams. It is very cool to see something from college truly stick with an athlete years after they have departed.

Patterson has carried the ball 140 times for 579 yards and six touchdowns. He has caught another 49 passes for 523 yards and five touchdowns.