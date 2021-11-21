Watch: Hendon Hooker and Velus Jones Jr. Discuss Electric Offensive Performance Over South Alabama

On Saturday night, Tennessee clinched bowl eligibility with their 60-14 win over South Alabama in Neyland Stadium. The night saw Velus Jones Jr. explode for a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown and have over 100 yards receiving against the Jaguars, and Hendon Hooker got back on track with an 85% completion percentage.

Hooker and Jones met with the media following the win, discussing the productive offensive performance and what becoming bowl eligible means to them.

Hooker and Jones' full post-game availability is above.

