    • November 21, 2021
    Watch: Hendon Hooker and Velus Jones Jr. Discuss Electric Offensive Performance Over South Alabama

    A pair of stars on the Volunteer offense addressed the media following Tennessee's 60-14 win over South Alabama. Watch below.
    On Saturday night, Tennessee clinched bowl eligibility with their 60-14 win over South Alabama in Neyland Stadium. The night saw Velus Jones Jr. explode for a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown and have over 100 yards receiving against the Jaguars, and Hendon Hooker got back on track with an 85% completion percentage.

    Hooker and Jones met with the media following the win, discussing the productive offensive performance and what becoming bowl eligible means to them.

    Hooker and Jones' full post-game availability is above. 

