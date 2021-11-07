Watch: Hendon Hooker Recaps Performance Against Kentucky, Talks Tempo in Post-Game Press Conference

Tennessee entered Lexington with a .500 record and left 5-4, beating rival Kentucky in the battle of the border 45-42. Vols' starting quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for career highs in yards and touchdowns against the Wildcats, and Hendo Cinco met with the media following the win to touch on his performance, offensive tempo, the final drive before halftime, Cedric Tillman and more.

Hooker's full post-game availability is above.

