Watch: Highlights From Day 1 of Vols Fall Camp

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee took the practice field to start fall camp today as their first game is exactly one month ago. In the video above, you can watch highlights from the first day of practice. Continue to follow Volunteer Country for updates. 

